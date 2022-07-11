Six lucky to avoid serious injuries in two-car collision

KUCHING (July 11): Six individuals were left with minor injuries following a head-on collision involving two cars near a bridge at Jalan Lidong, Betong yesterday afternoon.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said those involved were able to exit their respective vehicle on their own.

“The drivers and passengers of both cars were given first-aid treatment at the scene before being sent to Betong Hospital for further medical attention,” it said.

It added that the Bomba team proceeded to clean the road of debris and oil spill resulting from the collision to ensure the safety of other road users.

Meanwhile in an unrelated incident, a parked van at Kampung Semariang Jaya here was damaged after it caught fire yesterday morning.

Bomba said it deployed a team to the scene following a distress call received at 9.30am, who were informed on arrival that the van owner had managed to put out the fire on his own.

It added the fire is believed to have been sparked by a short circuit, with damage estimated at five per cent.