STIDC expects to achieve export target of RM8 bln through 2 new furniture parks by 2030

KOTA SAMARAHAN (July 11): Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC) is hoping that the two planned furniture parks in the state will contribute to their export target of RM8 billion by 2030.

According to STIDC general manager Datu Hashim Bojet, around RM4 billion is expected to be generated from the two parks initially.

He hoped that the two new furniture parks located in Demak Laut in Kuching and Tanjung Manis near Sarikei will provide a suitable platform for furniture makers to sell their products.

“It will be a good platform for furniture makers to sell their products because we (STIDC) will help them market their products,” he told reporters today, adding that the creation of the two furniture parks will be good news for furniture makers and sellers in Sarawak.

Before speaking to reporters, Hashim launched the STIDC’s Ibadah Qurban programme at the STIDC Furniture Industry Complex here, in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidiladha this year.

Furniture made from wood is one of the main products which are being developed by STIDC as the corporation has put a significant amount of time and resources to develop quality wood furniture from Sarawak for many years.

In April this year, the Malaysian Timber Council (MTC) conducted a briefing to support STIDC in attracting investors for the two furniture parks currently under construction in the state.

In a statement at the time, the Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities said the briefing which was held in Putrajaya was organised for the timber industry players in Peninsular Malaysia and potential investors.

“STIDC said it has all the machinery in place to make Sarawak the new furniture hub and hopes to collaborate with MTC and industry players to materialise this initiative,” said the ministry’s statement.

The ministry said the furniture park initiative was part of the Sarawak state government’s policy under its Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030), which focused on producing more timber-based products.

Apart from that, the ministry also said that the furniture parks will assist the state to double its timber export revenue from about RM4 billion to RM8 billion by 2030.