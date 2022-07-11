Whole of Tambirat in Asajaya to experience water supply interruption due to pipeline connection work

KUCHING (July 11): There will be a water supply interruption in the whole of Tambirat, Asajaya from 8pm tomorrow night (July 12) until 2am on Wednesday (July 13).

In a scheduled work notice, the Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) said the interruption is due to a pipeline connection work at the Asajaya booster pump station.

It said other areas that will be affected are Asajaya, Sadong, Ensengei Melayu/Iban, areas from Batang Sadong Bridge right up to Sebangan, and its surroundings.

The areas in Kampung Selanking, Tanjung Pisang, Sungai Apin and Tanjung Harapan in Simunjan will also experience water interruption.

Consumers are advised to store a sufficient amount of water for use during the supply interruption period.

JBALB Sarawak said it will ensure water supply is restored as soon as possible to the affected areas.

“Water supply will return to normal in stages in those affected areas. Any inconvenience caused (during the period of water supply interruption) is deeply regretted,” said the notice.

Users in the affected areas can contact the JBALB Samarahan call centre at 082-2622211 for any complaints, enquiries, or information related to the works.