177 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (July 12): All 177 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Sabah on Tuesday are under Categories 1 and 2.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the higher number of cases compared to the previous day (164) was due to more samples tested by the State Health Department.

“The total number of test samples for today are 2,039 with a positivity rate of almost 12.2 per cent compared to 1,465 samples yesterday with a positivity rate of 14.5 per cent.

“A high positivity rate is an indication of a faster rate of viral transmission. As a result, the risk of infection is also higher,” he said in a statement on July 12.

Masidi added that more districts recorded higher infections, while eight districts reported zero cases.

The city centre topped the daily infection with 85 cases followed by Penampang 18, Putatan 17, Sandakan 12, Tuaran 9, Kota Belud 6, Papar 5, Telupid 5, Ranau 4, Tambunan, Tawau 4, Keningau 2, Kuala Penyu 2, Kinabatangan 1, Kota Marudu 1, Semporna 1 and Sipitang 1.

Districts with zero cases are Beaufort, Beluran, Kalabakan, Kudat, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Nabawan, Pitas, Tenom and Tongod.