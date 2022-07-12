Baru: Why delay gazetting definition of ‘Native’ in Interpretation Ordinance?

KUCHING (July 12): The Sarawak government has been asked to expedite the gazetting of the amended definition of ‘Native’ in the Interpretation Ordinance so that the amendment to the Federal Constitution can be made effective without further delay.

In saying this, Selangau MP Baru Bian also sought an explanation from Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Law, Malaysia Agreement 1963 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali on the delay in gazetting the amendment.

In February, Sharifah Hasidah had said the gazetting of the Interpretation (Amendment) Bill 2022, which was passed at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting, would be made immediately, saying that the gazetting would be implemented by the state government through the State Secretary.

She had also said the gazetting would be made as soon as possible within two weeks and after being gazetted, all matters stipulated in the Bill could be implemented.

“Children of mixed marriages between Natives and non-Natives had been encountering various problems in matters of land transfers, inheritance, and entry into educational institutions because of ‘ambiguities or confusion, or perhaps refusal’ of some bodies or institutions to accept the definition wider definition of ‘Native’ to include children of mixed marriages,” Baru said in a statement today.

“The Natives of Sarawak were understandably elated when the amendment was passed in February, thinking that their Native status was finally being recognised.

“However, many are still encountering obstacles in land transfers and other matters, reason being that the amendment has not yet been gazetted.”

To address the issue, Baru pointed out Article 161A of the Federal Constitution was amended in December 2021, defining ‘Native’ in Sarawak by reference to the definition of races considered indigenous by State law.

In February this year, he said the Interpretation (Amendment) Bill 2022 was unanimously passed in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN), conferring Native status to children of mixed-marriages, of which one parent is a Native, by the following definition of ‘Native’: “a person who is a citizen and a natural born child of a person of a race indigenous to Sarawak”.

This definition, he explained, gives a clearer picture that only one of the parents needs to be of an indigenous race in order for the child to be considered a Native.

The amendment also provided an updated list of tribes considered to be Natives of Sarawak, he said.

“Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Dato Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar is reported to have said that as per the Interpretation (Amendment) Bill 2022, recognition is now given to Sarawak children with mixed parentage even though only one parent is Native and that the amendment thus solves many serious legal problems affecting children of mixed marriages including the issue of inheritance and transfer of land ownership,” Baru added.