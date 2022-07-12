Canon Dennis Gimang retires after 30 years of service with Anglican Church

KOTA SAMARAHAN (July 12): Canon Dennis Gimang has retired at the age of 65 after 30 years of serving the Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei, which is known as the Diocese of Kuching.

During an appreciation and retirement dinner hosted by St Francis’ Church parochial church council last night, the Betong-born priest said he was proud of his work throughout the years.

“Everywhere I go to serve as a priest, I brought significant development to the Christians that I served through my works, either spiritually or physically, and I am proud of that.

“As a priest, I just refused to be one that only performs sacred rituals or just be a ceremonial one. I was always compelled to develop the Christian communities that I served throughout the years,” he said in his speech.

Dennis said he believes God has a purpose for him and that this was the best way he could serve the people.

“I want to leave a good mark in all the places that I have served and I am glad that I have been able to do that when I was in active service,” he said.

Although retiring as a priest, Dennis pledged to continue serving and assisting the Anglican Church to the best of his abilities as he believes that a priest never really retires.

Bishop of the Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei, the Rt Revd Datuk Danald Jute called Dennis a man of total dedication and commitment.

“Everywhere Dennis went, he brings blessings and on behalf of the Diocese of Kuching I would like say thank you for what Dennis has done. He is a man of discipline, who taught the teachings of Christianity truthfully,” said Danald.

In his tribute, Canon Michael Woods said Dennis was successful in uniting the parishes that he served in as well, citing the Parish of St Francis, Kota Samarahan, where Dennis served last as priest in charge.

“All that is thanks to the works done by the Anglican communities there under the guidance of Dennis. I have never seen a parish so united in Sarawak like the Parish of St Francis, Kota Samarahan at the moment,” said Woods.

Deputy Minister for Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development (Youth and Sport Development) Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu said the Anglican church in Sarawak and Brunei will miss a very dedicated priest.

Rentap hoped Dennis would continue to lend a helping hand as the Church still needs him.

“From the beginning he is truly a man chosen by God to help many people. I hope that his future works will continue to be supported by everyone, especially his family.

“He also did a great job in reaching out to the people in the interior by trying to improve their lives through his missionary works,” he said.

Among those present during the dinner were former Assistant Bishop of the Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei — the Rt Revd Solomon Cheong, former State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion, Dr Richard Rapu — a political secretary to the Premier, and Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) director Richard Lon.