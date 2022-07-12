Decomposed body of man found in Penampang

PENAMPANG (July 12): The decomposed body of a man was found inside a bush at Kilometer 39, Kampung Tudang Poring, Jalan Penampang-Tambunan, Penampang on Monday.

Penampang police chief Deputy Superintendent Mohd Haris Ibrahim said police were notified of the discovery by the public at 2.20pm.

A team of police and forensic personnel were dispatched to the location and found the corpse inside a bush.

There was no document found on the body and investigation did not find any foul play involved.

The body was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital 1 for a post-mortem and police have classified the case as sudden death.

Mohd Haris urged anyone with information of the case to contact the Penampang police hotline at 088-723 961.