Deputy minister: Sarawak’s LHDN board rep chosen, to be announced by Premier soon

State govt has submitted name of individual to sit on Inland Revenue Board, announcement to be made by Abang Johari, says deputy minister

KUCHING (July 12): The Sarawak government has submitted a name for the post of board member of the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN), said Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

She said the name of the sole representative from the state for the position was submitted by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg some time ago.

“However at this juncture, I cannot disclose the name of the person. Please wait for the Premier to announce it,” she told the press here yesterday.

The Samariang assemblywoman said this when met after officiating at the distribution of sacrificial meat for the needy, in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

The programme was organised by Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Samariang branch at Jalan Merak, Kampung Malaysia Jaya in Petra Jaya.

During an Aidiladha celebration in Gedong on Sunday, Abang Johari told reporters that Sarawak may soon have a representative in LHDN, stemming from negotiations for the special grant to the state under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution.

He said it was imperative that Sarawak had representation on the Board as this would enable the state to keep itself abreast of its revenue.

Meanwhile, commenting on the recent proposal by Barisan Nasional deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan for a new Malaysia Agreement, Sharifah Hasidah said any new agreement would only result in the collapse of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

She stressed that the provisions of MA63 cannot simply be changed or altered because it is the foundation of the Federation.

“I want to reiterate that the MA63 is an agreement that forms Malaysia and essentially that is the foundation of Malaysia. No one can simply change or alter its provisions, recommendations, terms and conditions of the MA63 and all annexures to it.

“There cannot be (any) pact of a new MA63 or whatsoever. If there is any such move, the foundation of the MA63 will collapse,” she said.

“What we ask for is no more and no less – only what is in the agreement and all the annexures to it, like the Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) Report and the Federal Constitution.”

She further stressed that Sarawak will continue to pursue the implementation of provisions stated in MA63 and also conditions found in the IGC Report and Federal Constitution that have not been implemented yet.

“That’s all. No more, no less. All our efforts will be within the framework of the MA63, IGC Report and the Federal Constitution.”

When pressed further, Sharifah Hasidah said the things to be pursued include asking for more Sarawak representation in Parliament and also representation in the board of LHDN, as well as equitable share for purpose of administration and development as spelt out in Article 112D of the Federal Constitution.