Different solutions for four categories of foreigners

KOTA KINABALU (July 12): One of the reasons why the decades-old illegal immigrant (PTI) problem in Sabah has not been resolved is that the issue is regarded as one problem with one solution, when there are actually four categories of immigrants that require different solutions.

United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) secretary-general Nelson Angang said foreigners should be divided into four categories – PTI, refugees, stateless people and immigrants who have obtained Malaysian identification card through dubious means – each of which should be tackled differently.

He said the people and leaders are often confused about this issue.

“These four categories are different problems which require different solutions. It is not just about sending them back.

“Over time, we have heard politicians say that the solution is to send PTI back, especially during elections. But that is just one solution for one category.”

Nelson, who is also the strategic director of Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sabah, said that in a press conference on an upcoming forum organized by PH Sabah on the “Flooding of Illegal Immigrants in Sabah: Causes and Solutions” to be held at Palace Hotel on July 14 at 8pm.

He said the law has stipulated that PTI must be deported back to their country of origin and no documents should be issued to them.

“The law is there for PTI. We just need to stop them from penetrating our borders.”

But the issue of datafication of foreigners is about refugees, he said, who are allowed to stay in the country because of their status.

“What the government proposed is to collect data and issue documents to identify them. That is not for PTI.”

He said leaders should identify and acknowledge the four categories of foreigners instead of generalizing them as PTI, or else the problem will never be solved.

He said Sabahans have seen change in governments who had promised them to resolve the issue within certain time frame, but no new proposals have been provided.

Nelson said datafication is similar to the previous Sabah Temporary Pass (PSS) proposal introduced by Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan), only in different name, because it was recommended by the same government agencies, namely National Security Council (NSC), Immigration Department and the police.

He said the proposed PSS was to convert three documents issued to refugees – IMM13, Kad Burung Burung and Census Certificate – to a single document.

However, he said the foreigner card proposed by Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin included issuing document to stateless people in Sabah.

“If PSS is such a controversy, imagine adding in a new category to give documentation to stateless people.”

He said tackling the immigrants problem in Sabah required political will from present and future leaders.

All four categories require political solutions. It depends on who is willing to do it, because politicians tend to shy away from issues or solutions that require tough decisions.”

On another note, Nelson said the forum is important to educate the public on the immigrant problem in Sabah.

“Once the people understand the four categories, they can pressure the leaders to find a real solution.”

The forum features former chief minister Tan Sri Bernard Dompok, DAP supremo Lim Kit Siang, Upko president Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau, former state secretary Tan Sri Simon Sipaun and DAP Central Executive Committee member and Kapayan assemblywoman Jannie Lasimbang.

Organizing chairman Chan Foong Hin, who is also DAP’s Member of Parliament (MP) for Kota Kinabalu, also invited PBS president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Johnity Ongkili and former chief minister Tan Sri Harris Salleh to the forum.

“We need to have a heart to heart talk through the public forum to achieve a common stand, or else we will be stuck at past mistakes and cannot move forward.”

Seats are limited to 200 and attendance is free.

Meanwhile, Jannie said she will be speaking on social issues related to stateless children and their difficulty in gaining access to education, as well as the impact on children whose parents may have obtained identification card through dubious means.

“During the pandemic, we have seen many PTI, refugees and stateless children facing a lot of issues when businesses are closed, compared to those who can get assistance through normal means.

“From a humanitarian point of view, they have suffered a lot too.

“Many non-governmental organizations (NGOs) feel that these are issues we must address aside from political solutions.”

Also present was Likas assemblyman Tan Lee Fatt.