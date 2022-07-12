Fire leaves Uma Sambop longhouse folk in Belaga homeless

BELAGA (July 12): Uma Sambop longhouse folk at Long Semutut here were made homeless after their longhouse was destroyed in a fire today.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre, the auxiliary firefighters were notified of the the incident at 3.31pm.

“Four firefighters from Belaga fire station were rushed to the scene using a lorry to carry out rescue work and to put out the fire,” he said in a statement.

It is understood that the journey from the Belaga fire station to Uma Sambop longhouse would take about one and a half hours by road.

Firefighters were still on the way to the longhouse as of press time.