Johor MB: Pricey shoes a gift from Sultan Ibrahim

JOHOR BAHRU (July 12): Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi has denied allegations that he had purchased a pair of shoes worth tens of thousands of ringgit.

In a post on his official Facebook page yesterday, he explained that the shoes were a gift from the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar.

“Such accusations and attacks should be stopped. For the record, this is a gift from the Sultan of Johor.

“This is not a new thing, His Majesty had also gifted past state executive council members and state government officials to motivate them to work hard for the people,” he said in the post.

Earlier, several Chinese-language newspapers reported the shoe issue which was based on a post made by an individual on social media.

The individual claimed that Onn Hafiz had bought a pair of shoes worth tens of thousands of ringgit which received various reactions from netizens. — Bernama