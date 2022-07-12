Kundasang villagers assured of water supply

KOTA KINABALU (July 12): Teacher Ajilee Lubin can’t help smiling when he turns on a tap in his house and water gushes out.

It was not too long ago when his family and dozens of other households at Kampung Waang, some 18km from Kundasang, had to ration water.

“We constantly reminded ourselves to limit our water use when we took our baths or washing,” said Ajiliee, the Kampung Waang Village Development and Security Committee (JPKK) chairman.

He recalled a time when his neighbours had to load everything from jerry cans to small tanks on their

pick-up trucks and collect water from a nearby village amid a three-month-long dry spell.

Ajilee and his neighbours and villagers at nearby Kampung Kiwawoi can relegate those troubles in the past thanks to Qhazanah Sabah Berhad (QSB).

The Sabah State Government’s investment arm funded a gravity water supply project for both villages as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme through an initiative of the Karanaan

State Assembly Community Development Leader Unit (UPPM) since August 2021.

Karanaan UPPM Rosdi Abdul Ghani said the gravity water supply system enabled water to be collected on a hilly area that villagers called Kigiwit about 15km away and channelled through a series of tanks and water pipes to the 1,400 people at both villages.

“The funding enabled the purchase of water tanks, pipes, cement, bricks, water filters and other materials apart from site preparation works such as clearing the path for the laying of the pipes and the areas on the hill where the tanks were to be installed,” Rosdi explained.

He said the gravity water supply system took some three months to be completed by the villagers themselves and the arduous part was for them to carry the tanks, pipes, and other materials manually

up the steep slope.

Ajilee who participated in the work remembers the villagers having to carry the bags of cement, dozens of bricks, pipes and tanks up a 70-degree slope.

“There was no other way around it. There were no roads, so everything had to be manually hauled up,” he said, showing a photo of a villager with a large tank strapped onto his back.

Ajilee said inclement weather also slowed down the work with villagers having to wait out the rainy spells.

Rosdi said the villagers drew from their experience in general construction and plumbing to ensure a

clean and constant flow of water from the source to the reservoirs and onto the individual houses.

“To ensure sufficient pressure for example, the water flowed progressively from three-inch diameter pipes into those with two-inch diameter and then one-inch diameter and finally into half-inch diameter that reached the houses,” he explained.

Ajilee said the work was completed in December 2021 and for a few weeks, the villagers closely monitored for any leaks and the gravity water supply system became fully functional in January this year.

“It’s been such a relief not having to worry about our water supply,” he said, adding that the community project would be able to meet future demand with the anticipated increase in the number of households there.

QSB in a statement said the company was heartened that the gravity water supply project had a positive impact on the villagers at Kampung Waang and Kampung Kiwawoi.

It stated the project was notable as it was carried out as a communal effort or gotong-royong and the

villagers feel responsible for its upkeep and maintenance.

Qhazanah Sabah would complement the efforts of various government agencies for the betterment of

communities, particularly those in rural areas through its CSR initiatives.