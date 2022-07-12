Ministry to probe allegation Kalimantan FFB sold to Sarawak, says deputy minister

KUCHING (July 12): The Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities will investigate an allegation that oil palm fresh fruit bunches (FFB) from Kalimantan are being sold to Sarawak, said Deputy Minister Datuk Willie Mongin.

A video purportedly showing Indonesian farmers selling FFB to buyers in Malaysia has gone viral on social media.

“If there are really cases of this kind happening in Sarawak, it must be reported to the ministry through the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB).

“Anyone who comes across such a thing must report the matter to us immediately. We will take drastic action to eradicate any illegal transaction of FFB into Sarawak,” Willie said.

Willie said this after receiving a courtesy call from Deputy High Commissioner of Singapore to Malaysia Shivakumar Nair and First Secretary (Political) in Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur Ying Xin Tian at his service centre at Senaruh Hill, Mile 16, Puncak Borneo Road near here today.

Willie, who is Puncak Borneo MP, warned that his ministry will not hesitate to take drastic action against anyone found to have gone against the law.

He said those who intend to bring FFB into the country will need to have an import licence.

“At the moment, I think no licence has ever been issued to anybody to import FFB.

“There are import licences approved and issued for companies to import crude palm oil (CPO) or other products but not to import FFB,” he added.

Willie said his ministry cannot compromise on illegal importation of FFB because it can affect the local oil palm planters.