Miri man pleads guilty to drug abuse charges, fined RM4,800 in total

KUCHING (July 12): A man was fined a total of RM4,800 in default seven months’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today after he pleaded guilty to two counts of drug abuse.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali meted out the fines on Law Pong Yong, 36, from Miri, and also ordered him to be placed under police supervision for a period of two years.

Yong was charged with two counts of abusing narcotics under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act.

On the first count, he was fined RM2,300 in default three months in jail, while on the second, he was fined RM2,500 in default four months’ imprisonment.

He was found to have abused amphetamine and methamphetamine on two occasions – Oct 19, 2020 at the Sarawak Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department office, and Jan 7, 2021 at the Kuching Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division office.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted while the accused was not represented by counsel.