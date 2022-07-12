Police Commissioner: Sarawak police ready to assist KPDNHEP in curbing smuggling

KUCHING (July 12): Sarawak police are ready to assist Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) if they need help in curbing smuggling of commodities across the border, Sarawak Police Commissioner Dato Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri has assured.

“We (Sarawak PDRM) are ready to assist. Currently, our General Operations Force (GOF) is always stationed at the border, and we at the Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) and all of our District Police headquarters (IPDs) are ever ready to carry out the tasks in assisting enforcement agencies on illegal smuggling at the border.

“Thus far, we have not received any directives or applications yet from KPDNHEP requiring our personnel to assist them,” said Mohd Azman.

He was met after officiating the IPK Sarawak handing-over of ‘Korban’ meat at Sarawak IPK Parade Ground here yesterday.

He was responding to the comment by KPDNHEP minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi at a recent event in Klang that KPDNHEP would intensify enforcement activities to curb smuggling and misappropriation of subsidised cooking oil to neighbouring countries.

During the event, Nanta was said to admit that smuggling was active in the states bordering neighbouring countries, like Kedah, Kelantan, Sabah and Sarawak due to the high price of the commodities in the world market.

Apart from that, Nanta said enforcement cooperation especially in land and sea border areas among the police, army and customs are needed to thwart the attempt to smuggle the subsidised materials.

He only said his ministry would continue to monitor and take legal action against those involved in abusing subsidised cooking oil.

On the involvement of middlemen or cartels deliberately increasing the price of goods, if it is considered a criminal activity, Mohd Azman said the police will investigate.

“We will continue to investigate and assist if needed to prevent this from happening.

“Depending on the request of other relevant agencies in particular KPDNHEP, we are waiting for the request from KPDNHEP and definitely we will assist them in an effort to address the issue of controlled goods being smuggled out of the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, in yesterday’s event at IPK Parade Ground, a total of 62 recipients received ‘Korban’ meat, in conjunction with Hari Raya AidilAdha which was celebrated on Sunday.

The recipients consisted of 33 converts from IPK and IPD personnel, widowed police personnel (eight), and IPK general workers (21).

Among parties who donated ‘Korban’ meat (three cows and a goat) were de facto Law Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and the Tupong state assemblyman who is also the chief political secretary to Sarawak Premier, Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman.

Among those present at the ceremony were Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Dato Mancha Ata, Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Lukas Aket, IPK head of Standards Compliance Integrity Department ACP Roslan Tahir and other heads of departments.