Sagah: Defunct Bidayuh Forum now revived

BAU (July 12): All the eight Bidayuh assemblymen have revived the previously defunct Bidayuh Forum to strengthen political unity within the community, said Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

Sagah, who is the most senior of the assemblymen, said the aim was to unite the Bidayuh community especially when facing the coming general election and to ensure Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) win the Bidayuh-majority seats of Mas Gading, Puncak Borneo and Serian.

“We have been split because of politics. We all know politics can divide us. But now with this Bidayuh Forum comprising the eight of us assemblymen, we hope to further strengthen our unity so that all three Bidayuh-majority parliamentary seats will be won by GPS in the coming general election,” he said.

Sagah, who is also Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister, mentioned these when closing the inaugural Prima Bidayuh Football Carnival at Bau Sports Complex yesterday evening.

He pointed out that the seats of Opar, Tasik Biru, Serembu, Mambong, Tarat, Tebedu, Kedup and Bukit Semuja were won by the eight Bidayuh assemblymen in the last state election, just seven months ago.

“In the last election, we won all the eight seats for GPS. And now it is our time to deliver,” he said.

On another matter, he said Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency announced by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg last month for Bidayuh areas was very much welcomed by the community.

“What does this mean for us? That means we have a hope for better development and a more concerted effort being made to develop our areas.

“Although it was mentioned the new agency is for the Bidayuh areas, the other communities within these areas can rest assured they will be participants in the development process,” he said.

Meanwhile, the three-day football carnival saw teams from Opar, Tasik Biru, Serembu, Mambong, Tarat, Tebedu, Kedup and Bukit Semuja vying for the Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn Trophy in the youth, women and veterans categories.

Sagah, who is also the most senior Bidayuh political leader, commended Tasik Biru assemblyman Dato Henry Harry Jinep for coming up with such tournament.

“This is the first time we organised such event. It was the idea of Dato Henry Jinep.

“I believe this is a very good initiative, because it can be a platform to further unite the Bidayuhs. We are ‘cukup sinduk’ (quite close to each other), ‘kai juhok’ (not far).

“Our differences in dialects should not be an obstacle for us to be united,” he said.

He also announced the next Prima Bidayuh Football Carnival will be hosted by the Tarat constituency.

The tournament saw Tasik Biru winning the youth and veterans categories while Tarat won the women’s category.

Also present at the event were all the Bidayuh assemblymen and political secretaries to the Premier.