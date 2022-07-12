UCCN Kuching forum out to gain feedback from local gastronomy community

KUCHING (July 12): The Unesco Creative Cities Network (UCCN) Kuching will hold an open forum at Dewan Masyarakat MBKS here tomorrow (July 13), running from 8am to 12.30pm.

Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng, who spearheaded the move to include the city’s membership in the network, will officiate at the opening ceremony.

According to the organiser, the forum is set to host those representing all links in the gastronomic and creative food chain, from agriculture to education; and also to garner response from a wide range of key creative stakeholders in Kuching.

“The forum aims to tap into the collective knowledge and experience of the city’s talented gastronomy and creative players so that the UCCN programme going forward can be tailored to their needs.

“We are heartened by the engagement so far, having already registered 80 opinion-makers and we are aiming for more.

“All those Kuching stakeholders who are holding back until the last minute, still have a chance to register – even if they just turn up on the day, we will still welcome them in.

“We want to make sure that this forum and any solution that comes up are a true reflection of the breadth of our gastronomic and creative communities,” said Wee.

Meanwhile, UCCN Kuching strategic director Karen Shepherd said the forum participants would be asked to share their views on Kuching’s strengths and also on the challenges affecting the creative sector of gastronomy.

“The participants will also be given a chance to propose the kind of activities and support that they would like to see going forward.

“We want to hear ideas on how the UCCN can support growth in the creative economy, in academic and scientific research in food, in coverage and awareness of our food culture in a range of media, in preservation of our unique cultural identity and in creativity in its expression, among a whole host of other ideas,” she said.

Adding on, Wee said the kind of representation that he had hoped for would be indicated in the panel of facilitators.

“They are a reflection of the kind of public and private partnerships that the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) wants to see in the UCCN project going forward.

“We are welcoming Dr Elexson Gillian from Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) who will touch on ‘Academic and Scientific Research’; Emily Yii of Kantin of the Granary on ‘Communications’; Chef Achang Libat and Tuson Chong of Gypsy Badger and Gardencraft Co, on ‘Creative Economy’; Datin Dona Drury Wee of CHASS on ‘Cultural identity’; Jaqueline Fong of Tanoti Foods on ‘Economic Development’; Assoc Prof Christopher Wan Sageng of UCSI University on ‘Education’; Marian Chin of LifeSpanTree on ‘Food Security and Food Justice’; Karen Shepherd herself on ‘Policies’; Andre Kho and Melissa Kung of Naked Wonders on ‘Sustainability’; Dr Susie Lim of the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak on ‘Tourism’; and Margarita Naming and Arlene Alicia Toaiang of Sarawak Biodiversity Centre on ‘Traditional Knowledge’.

“These people are not only experts in their fields, but they are also facing the same issues that all our participants are going through in their daily working lives.

“With the support and expertise of the city councils behind this project, we are expanding our reach. Now we want to pool our talents and resources to find a city-wide way forward.

“If this project is to serve the needs of the whole city, then we must hear from you,” Wee elaborated.

Those wishing to register for the forum can fill in the form; they can also visit their website to obtain the link to the form.

For more information, contact UCCN Kuching via uccnkuching@kuchingcreativecity.com.