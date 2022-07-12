Woman, partner to be charged tomorrow over stand-up routine and recording deemed insulting Islam

KUALA LUMPUR (July 12): A woman who was filmed during a stand-up routine at a popular comedy club in Kuala Lumpur and her partner who made the recording will be charged tomorrow after they were deemed as insulting Islam, Bukit Aman’s police secretariat has confirmed today.

In a statement, the police secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin said that the woman will be charged under Section 298A of the Penal Code while the man will face Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998.

Section 298A deals with the offence of “causing disharmony, disunity, or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will, or prejudicing the maintenance of harmony or unity, on grounds of religion”.

Section 233 is on “improper use of network facilities or network service”.

The duo will be charged at the Cyber Court in Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex at 9am tomorrow. – Malay Mail

