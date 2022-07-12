Youth nabbed in Bau for allegedly selling online gambling top-up

BAU (July 12): A man was arrested Sunday in a premises at Jalan Jambusan here for allegedly selling online gambling top-ups.

Bau police chief DSP Poge Nyaon said in a statement yesterday that the 24-year-old suspect, who is a local, was detained around 5pm following a tip off.

“Seized from him were a mobile phone and some cash,” he said, adding the suspect does not have a past criminal record.

The case is being investigated under Section 4(1)(c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

Conviction carries a fine of not less than RM5,000 and not more than RM50,000, or imprisonment of not more than three years.