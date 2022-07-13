1,105 litterbugs compounded in KK

KOTA KINABALU (July 13): Kota Kinabalu City Hall has issued 1,105 ‘Compound On The Spot’ (COS) under Ops Degil in the first six months of this year.

Mayor Datuk Noorliza Awang Alip said the COS was issued between January and June this year to those who were caught littering at public places and parks around the state capital.

She said 691 people had also been charged in court for similar offenses under ‘Summon On The Spot’ (SOS) between 2016 and 2022.

Noorliza, in a statement said, said City Hall, through its Enforcement Department, will continue its daily Ops Degil (COS/SOS) to make the people aware of the importance of maintaining cleanliness of the city.

She said the operation is targeted towards individuals or companies littering at public places such as throwing cigarette butts, tissues, beverage bottles and food containers.

She said under the City By-Laws (UUK) (Anti Garbage) 1984 Amendment 2005, those caught on the spot will be given an option of paying the compound immediately ‘Compound On The Spot’ (COS) of not less than RM30 and not more than RM500 depending on the type and amount of rubbish being dumped, or present at the ‘Summon On The Spot’ (SOS) in court.

If found guilty, an offender can be fined not more than RM10,000 or imprisoned not more than three years or sentenced to a Compulsory Attendance Order (CAO) by doing community work for four hours a day for a period not exceeding three months.

“Public are therefore reminded to always keep Kota Kinabalu clean while Ops Degil (COS/SOS) will continue to be implemented to ensure that the community is always sensitive and concerned in maintaining the cleanliness of this beloved city environment,” said Noorliza.