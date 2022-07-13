Abdul Karim: 573,619 visitor arrivals in Sarawak from Jan-June 2022

KUCHING (July 13): Sarawak has recorded a total of 573,619 visitor arrivals from January to June this year, said its Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Abdul Karim said in June alone, the state had recorded a total of 134,469 visitor arrivals, an increase from the 129,086 visitor arrivals in May this year.

“I am glad to inform that Sarawak’s tourism industry has shown very positive signs of recovery since we reopened our borders to visitors on April 1 this year,” he said.

He was speaking at a press conference at his office at Baitulmakmur Building II, Petra Jaya here today when announcing the Malaysia Tourism Council (MTC) Gold Awards 2022 to be held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching in October.

“Even though the Covid-19 pandemic has halted many iconic events and festivals, the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak has been working very hard to initiate, encourage and support events and festivals,” said Abdul Karim.

With the visitor arrivals’ numbers achieved, he believed that Sarawak is on track to reach its target of 1.2 million visitors by year end.

Since the beginning of the year, Abdul Karim said, Sarawak had successfully held many iconic events such as the Citrawarna programme in February, the Sibu International Dance Festival, the Spartan Race, the Rainforest World Music Festival and the Borneo Jazz Festival.

He also revealed upcoming events, including the Borneo Cultural Festival, Tribute to Queens Concert, Kuching Festival, Kuching Marathon, Premier of Sarawak Cup Taekwando Championship, Borneo Exchange Music Conference, Sibu International Base Jump, 5th International Borneo 4×4 Jamboree, and the Pesta Benak among others.