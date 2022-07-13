Abdul Karim: Amended definition of ‘Native’ may take some time to be gazetted

KUCHING (July 13): It may take some time for the amended definition of ‘Native’ in the Interpretation Ordinance to be gazetted, said Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

“As we know, a Bill that was passed in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) needs to be gazetted. And we’ve just finished with our DUN sitting (in May). This will take a bit of time for it (to be gazetted).

“After it is gazetted, then it will be the law,” he said when met by reporters after attending the Asean Australian Engineering Congress (AAEC) 2022 held at Tegas Digital Village in Samajaya High Tech Park here yesterday afternoon.

Abdul Karim was responding to Selangau MP Baru Bian, who had urged the state government to expedite the gazetting of the amended definition of ‘Native’ in the Interpretation Ordinance so the amendment to the Federal Constitution can be made effective without further delay.

In a statement earlier yesterday, Baru also sought an explanation from Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Law, Malaysia Agreement 1963 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali on the delay in gazetting the amendment.