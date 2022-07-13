Abdul Karim: MTC Gold Awards 2022 to be held in Kuching this Oct

KUCHING (July 13): The Malaysia Tourism Council (MTC) Gold Awards 2022 will be held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here on Oct 22, said Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Abdul Karim said the event marks MTC’s first collaboration with the Sarawak government in recognising the ‘survivors and heroes’ of the tourism industry and as part of the efforts to promote Sarawak as a leading tourism destination.

“As you know, the tourism industry has been badly affected by the pandemic but nevertheless, there are many tourism players who have survived through their resilience and commitment,” he said.

Abdul Karim said the coming MTC Gold Awards 2022 will see the presentation of over 80 awards to industry players from various categories, for their commitment and excellence in supporting the country’s tourism industry.

He said the awards recognise industry players and stakeholders; such as national and state tourism agencies, local authorities, non-governmental organisations, small and medium enterprises, travel agencies as well as hotels, homestays, theme parks and tour operators.

Over 1,500 tourism players from all over the country will be attending this event in October, he adds.

"I look forward to the MTC Gold Awards in October and I wish the organiser – Malaysia Tourism Council – a fruitful event which will bring much awaited excitement to the tourism industry," said Abdul Karim.

Among those present at the press conference were his deputy ministers Datuk Snowdan Lawan and Datuk Sebastian Ting, the ministry’s permanent secretary Hii Chang Kee and MTC president Uzaidi Udanis.