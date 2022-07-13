Batik python caught after devouring chicken at longhouse in Betong

KUCHING (July 13): The Civil Defence Force (APM) Betong has captured a 2.7-meter batik python today after the reptile was found inside a chicken coop at a longhouse.

The agency in a statement said it received a distress call from a longhouse resident of Rumah Panjang Melaban this morning, and a team was mobilised to the scene to capture the snake.

Upon arrival, APM personnel discovered that the reptile had already devoured one of the longhouse folks’ chickens and was coiled up at a corner of the chicken coop.

By using a snare, APM personnel managed to corner and trap the reptile.

After it was secured, the snake was put inside a sack for safe transportation to the APM Betong headquarters for further action.