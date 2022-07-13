Businessman donates cattle for ‘korban’ to Telaga Air folks

KUCHING (July 13): The Muslim villagers of Kampung Telaga Air near here received two head of cattle for Hari Raya Aidiladha this year, thanks to the donation by local businessman Affendi Jeman.

Met after the ‘korban’ (sacrificial slaughter) event at the village’s Masjid Darul Solihin, recently, Affendi, 59, said it was a small gesture of goodwill in connection with the celebration.

“It signifies my gratitude for the good business, and also it is my donation to fellow Muslims in Kampung Telaga Air.

“I pray for good health and well-being for us all, especially in view of the current challenging situation where prices of essential items have been going up.

“God-willing, I hope to still be able to do this again next year and going forward,” said the businessman, who is involved in the construction industry.

Meanwhile, Masjid Darul Solihin management committee chairman Mohamad Arip expressed his appreciation to Affendi for the donation, describing it as a ‘blessing from Allah for this year’s Aidiladha’.

Founded over 200 years ago, Kampung Telaga Air has a population of close to 2,000 people.