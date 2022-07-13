Cloudy weather in Kuching spoils viewing of supermoon

KUCHING (July 13): Despite the cloudy weather, several enthusiasts were seen eagerly waiting at the Kuching Waterfront here today to get a glimpse of the supermoon phenomenon expected to appear this evening at 5.09pm.

Hobbyist photographer Jacky Chua, 50, when interviewed by The Borneo Post, said although the moon could not be viewed, he was not totally disappointed.

“I still get to take pictures of the people and the beautiful sceneries around here, as long as I get to do some photoshoots,” he said.

Another supermoon watcher, 63-year-old street photographer Ramli Kasim, was feeling hopeful that the skies would clear up soon so he can view the supermoon.

“This evening is cloudy, but I really hope that the moon would appear later,” Ramli said.

According to the Malaysian Space Agency (MYSA) website, a full moon can appear up to seven per cent larger than a normal full moon during the supermoon phenomenon.

It also appears 14 per cent larger and 30 per cent brighter than a ‘micromoon’, it said.