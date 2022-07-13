Come to Bidayuh Mystique Festival to savour Bidayuh culture, arts and cuisine

KUCHING (July 13): Kuchingites are invited to come and join the fun at the inaugural Bidayuh Mystique Festival (BMF) 2022 and to gain a better insight into Bidayuh culture, food and heritage.

Organised by Persatuan Segu Bunuk Penrissen (PSBP), the festival will be held at St Paul Bunuk Parish Hall, Jalan Borneo Heights from July 29 to 31.

Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Willie Mongin said the BMF 2022 is basically a showcase of Bidayuh culture, arts and cuisine, which over the years have been forgotten.

He said PSBP wanted to bring out the mystique, the glamour, the antique Bidayuh culture, arts and food for the people to enjoy and appreciate.

He said among the activities to be held during the festival are beauty pageant, Bidayuh traditional dance competition, Bidayuh traditional food cooking competition, poco-poco dance competition and the sales bazaar.

“We have also invited some top Bidayuh singers to perform and entertain the visitors during that day.

“We are also inviting the federal and state government agencies to set up their exhibition booth at the venue,” he told a press conference at his service centre at Sinaruh Hill, Jalan Puncak Borneo near here.

Willie, who is also the patron of PSBP, said the highlight of the event will be the beauty contest called ‘Dayung Remus Mistik Bidayuh’.

He said attractive cash prizes await the winners in the beauty pageant and other competitions.

PSBP chairman Gabriel Michael Tomi, secretary Aden Nagrace and committee members were also present.