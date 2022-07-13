Cooking oil, diesel smuggling bid foiled in Beluran

KOTA KINABALU (July 13): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Sabah crippled an attempt to smuggle 9,690 kilograms of cooking oil and 5,000 liters of diesel worth a total of RM34,975 at Sungai Kolapis in Beluran on Tuesday.

Sabah KPDNHEP director Georgie Abas said the 3.30pm raid was carried out following a three-week surveillance in the location with the Beluran General Operation Force (GOF).

“Enforcement team found 9,690 kg of the one-kilogramme packet of cooking oil onboard a vessel and 5,000 liters of subsidised diesel inside a skid tank near the area.

“Investigation believed the subsidised items were to be smuggled to a neighbouring country,” said Georgie in a statement on Wednesday.

He added investigation revealed that the 9,690 kg of cooking oil was valued at RM24,225 while the 5,000 liters of diesel was RM10,750.

A local man, believed to be the caretaker, was detained to assist investigation.

“The suspect was unable to provide any documents that allowed him to keep and store the subsidised items.

“We will investigate the case under the Control of Supplies Act 1961,” said Georgie.