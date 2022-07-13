Fallen trees keep APM Miri personnel busy

MIRI (July 13): The Civil Defence Force (APM) here cleared fallen trees at two separate locations after strong winds hit the city yesterday.

According to Miri APM officer Usman Harto, a team of four personnel was despatched to Taman Delight at Jalan Ocorus to help remove an uprooted tree after receiving a call on the incident at 10.02am from a 35-year-old woman.

“Upon arrival, the woman informed the team she had heard cracking noises during the stormy weather before discovering a tree had fallen on the road in front of her house.

“The uprooted tree was later cut and removed using special equipment,” he said.

Another team of four personnel was later despatched to Jalan Cahaya Lopeng after receiving a call at 10.10am from a member of the public.

“Upon arrival, the team contacted the complainant to ascertain the whereabouts of the fallen tree as he was not at the scene.

“The team managed to cut the tree before removing it using special equipment,” he said.

Both operations ended at 11.43am.