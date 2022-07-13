Ismail Sabri: Perdana Fellows gives insight into administration of country, duties of ministers

PUTRAJAYA (July 13): The Perdana Fellows Programme provides an opportunity for its youth participants to understand the intricacies of the country’s administration as well as the heavy responsibilities borne by ministers, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

According to him, before joining the programme, some of them might have had various perceptions about politicians and ministers.

“When sitting with ministers, you can know how difficult it is to be a minister. How ministers solve problems, there are those who work at the office until late and even at midnight have not returned home, sometimes they have to work seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

“This exposure is good so that the participants know what ministers are really doing, some might have thought that all this time ministers just sit in big offices, drive luxury cars, but wait until your are with a minister, can know the real situation,” he said in his speech. at the 2022 Perdana Fellows and Corporate Fellows Programmes Presentation Ceremony here today,

A total of 82 youths will be participating in the Perdana Fellows and 28 in the Corporate Fellows programmes this year and will be placed in various participating ministries and corporate companies among them Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd and CIMB Bank Bhd. – Bernama

