Jobless Dalat druggie nabbed at Mukah car park

MUKAH (July 13): A team from the Mukah District Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department arrested a 33-year old woman yesterday on suspicion of drug abuse.

In a statement, Mukah police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias said the suspect was arrested at a car park along Jalan Setia Raja here around 11.50am.

“As the police team conducted a body check, the suspect handed over a small bottle containing a crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine,” Rizal said.

The suspicious substance weighed around 1.50 grams.

The jobless woman from Kampung Sungai Ud, Dalat was then brought to Mukah District police headquarters for a urine test, which was positive for amphetamine.

Rizal said the case is being investigated under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug possession and Section 15(1)(a) of the same Act for drug abuse.

Based on the initial investigation, the suspect had been involved in drug abuse since February this year.

Rizal added the police would apply to the Magistrates’ Court for a remand order to facilitate the investigation.