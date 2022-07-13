Lubok Antu MP says Premier gave blessing to join PRS

KUCHING (July 13): Lubok Antu independent Member of Parliament Jugah Muyang says he has the blessing of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to join Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS).

He did not expect any problems with his application to join the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) component party, and he is currently waiting for the PRS supreme council to officially announce his membership.

“I already applied to join PRS, just waiting for the supreme council to announce it. The Premier already (gave his) blessing. Shouldn’t be a problem,” he said when contacted.

Jugah pointed out that he had actually been invited by the PRS selection committee to join the party a few months ago.

Last month, Jugah told The Borneo Post that he had submitted his membership application to join PRS in February this year.

He also revealed that he was invited to join Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) but he had turned it down in favour of PRS and GPS.

Jugah won the Lubok Antu parliamentary seat in 2018 as an independent. He joined PKR soon after but quit the party in June 2020 to back the Perikatan Nasional government.