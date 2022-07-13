Mara keeping close watch on its assets in foreign countries

PENAMPANG (July 13): Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) is keeping a close watch on its assets in foreign countries following the seizure of Petronas’ assets worth USD2 billion by the descendants of the sultan of Sulu.

Its chairman, Datuk Seri Panglima Hajah Azizah Mohd Dun, said Mara will ensure its officers and representatives overseas watch their assets in foreign countries.

“Mara has assets in other countries.

“We just knew about this (the seizure of Petronas subsidiaries’ assets).

“Nevertheless, we will ensure our officers and representatives look after our assets overseas.

“We will also refer to our lawyers in light of the recent development,” she said to reporters at an event here on Wednesday.

The Financial Times has reported that two Petronas Luxembourg-registered subsidiaries, Petronas Azerbaijan (Shah Deniz) and Petronas South Caucasus, were seized on Monday after a March ruling by a French arbitration court that Malaysia has to pay the descendants at least RM62.59 billion.

The seizure of the holding companies, reportedly valued at about RM8.87 billion, was part of legal efforts by the heirs, who back in 2017 sought compensation for land in Sabah, which they claimed their ancestor had leased to a British trading company in 1878.

The arbitration was initiated by the heirs and successors-in-interest of Sultan Jamalul Kiram II against the Malaysian government through international arbitration proceedings in Madrid, Spain.

Spanish arbitrator Gonzalo Stampa had rendered the final award to the claimants, ruling that Malaysia had violated the agreement after it stopped paying the descendants the annual RM5,300 cession money since 2013 following the Lahad Datu incursion.

Petronas said it viewed the alleged seizure of its assets as baseless and is working vigorously to defend its legal position on this matter.

“We confirm that our two subsidiaries mentioned in the report have been served with ‘Saisie-arret’ on July 11, 2022,” the national oil company said in a statement on Tuesday night.

It clarified that these subsidiaries, Petronas Azerbaijan (Shah Deniz) S.à r.l. and Petronas South Caucasus S.à r.l., have previously divested its entire assets in the Republic of Azerbaijan and the proceeds from the exercise have been duly repatriated Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun said on Tuesday that his office is looking into the reported seizure of the two Petronas subsidiaries.