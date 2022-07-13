Miri man shocked to find rat snake in house living room

MIRI (July 13): A 25-year-old man was shocked to see a one-metre long rat snake in the living room of his house at Lake Shore Villa, Jalan Sukma Senadin here today.

He discovered the reptile at around 9.30am.

Four Miri Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel were despatched to the house after being notified of the discovery.

“The reptile, which was hiding near the television in the living room, was caught and later on released back to its habitat,” said a Miri APM spokesperson.

The operation ended at 10.10am.