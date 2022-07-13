Miri man trying online gambling for extra cash fined RM2,000

MIRI (July 13): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a man RM2,000 in default two months in prison for online gambling in a public place.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi convicted Ibuk Sadan, 41, of Kampung Lusut here on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 7 (2) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

The Section provides for a maximum fine of RM5,000, or up to six months in jail, or both upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, around 8.30pm on July 9, a police team led by Insp Mohd Shamm Nazfadley Nasir inspected a coffeeshop located at Pasar Taman Tunku.

During the inspection, they detained a man for further investigation.

Ibuk’s mobile phone and a paper with a login ID and password for an online gambling game were confiscated as case items.

He later admitted to police he was online gambling in an attempt to get extra money.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case while Ibuk was not represented by counsel.