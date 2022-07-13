Nanta: Licence of manufacturers involved in subsidised cooking oil smuggling will be revoked, suspended

PUTRAJAYA (July 13): Strict action including suspending or revoking operating licences will be imposed on subsidised cooking oil packaging manufacturers found to be smuggling the supplies to neighbouring countries.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the action could be taken by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Affairs (KPDNHEP) if there was strong evidence, under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 (Act 122).

“If we have evidence, then manufacturers can be prosecuted based on existing laws,” he told a press conference after inspecting and monitoring the price of goods with Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu at a supermarket here today.

He was commenting on the recent statement by Special Task Force on Jihad Against Inflation chairman Tan Sri Annuar Musa, regarding the possible leakage of subsidised cooking oil to the neighbouring country orchestrated by the manufacturer who made the packaging of the controlled items.

Annuar, who is also the minister of communications and multimedia, was reported to have said that the special team’s investigation had found enough evidence related to the leakage of subsidised cooking oil to neighbouring countries.

Nanta said the issue was also discussed in the Cabinet meeting today with a proposal for the relevant enforcement agencies to assist KPDNHEP to combat the smuggling activities.

“KPDNHEP expects great cooperation from other enforcement agencies such as the Royal Malaysia Police and the Armed Forces in this issue,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Faizal said more than 3,000 youth volunteers registered with the Malaysian Youth Council would monitor any increase in the price of goods in the market.

According to him, the volunteers will report any misconduct of traders through KPDNHEP’s six official complaint channels, namely the eaduan.kpdnhep.gov.my portal, 1-800-886-800, WhatsApp 019-2794317 and 019-8488000, e-aduan@kpdnhep.gov.my, Ez Adu KPDNHEP and Enforcement Command Centre (ECC) 03-88826088. – Bernama