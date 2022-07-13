Online sales procedure for controlled, subsidised goods tightened, says Nanta

PUTRAJAYA (July 13): The procedure for online sales involving controlled and subsidised goods will be tightened, to curb leakages and irregularities, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

In his tweet today, Nanta said that the ministry is looking into several measures to tighten online sales procedures for controlled and subsidised items.

Sharing the crackdown operations through Twitter threads, he said that a total of 38 advertisements for the sale of cooking oil packets and bottles on two major well-known e-commerce platforms had been ordered down since.

Between July 1 and 12, a total of 18 premises displaying their addresses on e-commerce platforms were also raided, and further inspection led to the discovery of the supply of cooking oil packets and bottles.

According to him, the ministry seized 255 kilogrammes (kg) of subsidised cooking oil in 1 kg packets and 41 units of 500 grames, 1kg, 2kg and 3kg bottles of cooking oil, with the total value of seizure estimated at RM1,495.50.

Nanta said that two cases were taken action under Regulation 3 (1) of the Control of Supply Regulations 1974 and Section 20(1) of the Control of the Supplies Act 1961, respectively.

He also stressed that both cases are being investigated through legal channels under the ministry’s jurisdiction.

Also on the thread, Nanta attached pictures of cooking oil advertisements which were ordered down on e-commerce platforms, as well as the crackdown on sales of controlled and subsidised goods carried out by his ministry. – Bernama