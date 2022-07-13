Organisations seek donations for Uma Sambop fire victims

BINTULU (July 13): Several organisations have called for donations for the fire victims of Uma Sambop in Belaga.

Villagers from the 80-door longhouse were made homeless by a fire yesterday afternoon.

Among the organisations seeking donations are Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) N65 Belaga Youth and Persatuan Sahabat Prihatin.

It is understood that the families are in need of food and drinks, as well as kitchen utensils.

They are not in need of clothing as many donations of used clothes have come from collection centres.

Cash donations are not accepted.

Collection centres include at Lot 37 Restaurant Parkcity, nearby Parkcity Mall, Bintulu and a motorcycle workshop in Belaga.

The PBB Belaga Youth team will leave for Belaga with donated items tomorrow (Thursday) at 1pm.

For details contact Awang Rosman Awang Japar (014-8965820), Yunus Suhai (011-25081449), or Nik Fazli Hasbi (017-2056323).

Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department chief Wan Kamarudin Wan Ahmad said yesterday the Belaga fire station received a distress call from an SK Sambop teacher at 3.32pm.

A total of 13 volunteer firefighters from Uma Daro led by Liwan Tirah were also sent to the scene.

The longhouse is located around one and a half hours by road from the Belaga fire station.