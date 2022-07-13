Rep: SMC has much to do for Sibu to achieve city status

SIBU (July 13): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) has a lot of work to do to ensure the town can achieve city status by 2030, said Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng.

He said following last year’s state election, Sibu would now have annual allocations totalling RM20 million from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) assemblymen for development.

“After the big win of our GPS government, we need to perform immediately. We now have four YBs (elected representatives), which means, we have RM5 million per YB per year.

“It means that we have RM20 million to develop Sibu. We have a lot of work to do. We need to spend the money well and we need to keep the quality of our projects and so we need to monitor it,” he said today during the swearing in ceremony for SMC councillors.

He said there are many projects either being or going to be implemented in Sibu including the Bukit Assek Redevelopment Plan, expansion of Sibu and commercial area in Bukit Kemuyang, upgrading of digital infrastructure, declaration of Bukit Lima as a nature reserve, and construction of the new SMC building — which has been approved by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Chieng congratulated the councillors for their six-month reappointment, pointing out it is a crucial time for them to continue giving their best.

“Especially when we have a vision to achieve city status in 2030 as decided by SMC. With all the hard work from the councillors and the officers, we hope that we can achieve the city status for Sibu,” he said.

SMC chairman Clarence Ting said going to the ground to understand the problems faced by the community is the most important role of councillors.

He said although councillors might not be appreciated, it is important for them to continue serving to bring betterment to Sibu.

“We must perform our duty for the benefit of the people. This is the most important thing as a councillor.

“If the public thinks that we act in integrity, they will trust us, and they will continue to trust us,” he said.

He cited Chieng, who was an SMC councillor, as a great example of how the people’s trust led him to be elected as assemblyman.

“One of us is a YB today. This is the way our politics is like, that you perform well and the public receive you well, then the public said you are worthy enough to go to become our YB,” Ting said.

He added more councillors would hopefully become elected representatives as well in future.

Among those present were SMC deputy chairman Bujang Abdul Majid and acting secretary Yong Ing Chu.