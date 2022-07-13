Report: Ban on Sarawak United for three transfer windows

KUCHING (July 13): Sarawak United FC has been banned from transferring local and foreign players for three transfer windows by the International Football Association (FIFA). This is according to a report in a national Malay daily.

This follows the team’s failure to settle the salary arrears and compensation of its former import player, Sandro da Silva, amounting to more than RM150,000.

Revelation of the FIFA sentence was confirmed by Sandro’s lawyer, Mohd Zhafri Aminurashid to Berita Harian.

“FIFA’s decision has already been issued so they have to clear the payment within 45 days, which is until June 18. But they failed to do so until the specified date.

“So the team is subject to restrictions on the transfer of local and foreign players for up to three consecutive player registration periods,” he was reported as saying.

FIFA has reportedly told affiliate members who are in charge of the team, namely the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), to ensure that the punishment is implemented at the national level.

Zhafri did not rule out a harsher punishment could await Sarawak United FC if it continued to fail to comply with FIFA’s decision and refused to pay the arrears as demanded by Sandro.

“If this matter continues, the case can be taken to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee and after that, heavier punishment can be imposed on them.

“Among them, the denial of points or restrictions to register players,” the lawyer added.