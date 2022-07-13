Sabah expects increasing Covid-19 cases

KOTA KINABALU (July 13): Sabah recorded higher number of Covid-19 infection on Wednesday with 241 cases.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the increasing cases will cause the virus to spread faster to more people, especially among close contacts.

“We are expecting to witness increasing numbers on daily basis due to the multiplier effect that is currently happening.

“This soaring daily infection rate today should be a reminder to all Sabahans to return to a healthy lifestyle by complying with all the Ministry of Health’s SOPs and health advice,” he said.

Masidi added 237 out of the 241 cases on July 13 are in Categories 1 and 2 and two cases respectively in Category 4 and Category 5.

He also said that 2,947 samples were tested in the past 24 hours with a high positivity rate of 11.23 per cent.

A high positivity rate is an indicator of a faster transmission rate.