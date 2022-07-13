Sagah: Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency now up and running

KUCHING (July 13): The newly-formed Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency (GKCDA) is now operational after holding its first meeting recently, said Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

He pointed out the CKGDA, which was announced by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg just last month for Bidayuh-majority areas, will ensure more concerted efforts and proper planning of development in these areas.

“The road starts from now. We already have our first meeting, and now (are) still waiting for the second meeting whereby we decide on allocation for a lab discussion at the government level to look at what to be done and where (the projects are),” he said when closing the 2022 Prima Bidayuh Football Carnival in Bau earlier this week.

Abang Johari had on June 12 during the Bau-level Gawai Open House announced the formation of CKCDA which focuses on Greater Kuching where the Bidayuh areas are located.

The Premier had said the new agency was formed following requests from Bidayuh elected representatives to set up a specific development agency for their areas from Lundu to Serian.

Sagah, who is Tarat assemblyman, said community leaders, heads of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and all those who are friendly with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) can bring their proposals to the eight Bidayuh assemblymen on what to be done in their respective areas.

“Of course, our YBs (elected representatives) also have their own ideas, and we marry the ideas and your proposal for greater benefit of all,” he added.

Meanwhile, teams from the eight Bidayuh-majority constituencies namely Opar, Tasik Biru, Serembu, Mambong, Tarat, Tebedu, Kedup and Bukit Semuja took part in the football carnival which was held for the first time.

It is named after Prima Bidayuh, a term given to Sagah, and the competition is divided into the youth, women and veterans categories whereby the main prize is the Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn Trophy.

Hosted by the Tasik Biru constituency, matches were played at St James Church Tanjung Poting football field in Tanjung Poting, Redeems Centre football field and the Bau Mini Stadium.

In the youth category, Tasik Biru were the champions after defeating Opar in the final while Bukit Semuja and Tebedu were joint third.

Tarat defeated Tasik Biru in the final of the women category to emerge champions while joint third were Kedup and Opar.

Tasik Biru won the veterans category after defeating Serembu in the final. The joint third placing went to Bukit Semuja and Tebedu.

Also present at the ceremony were Deputy Minister of Transport (Aviation and Road) Datuk Dr Jerip Susil who is also Mambong assemblyman, Deputy Minister of Transport (Riverine and Marine) Dato Henry Harry Jinep (Tasik Biru) and Deputy Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Martin Ben (Kedup).

Other Bidayuh assemblymen namely Miro Simuh (Serembu), John Ilus (Bukit Semuja), Dr Simon Sinang Bada (Tebedu) and Billy Sujang (Opar) also turned up at the event.