Samsung Engineering wins US$680 mln EPCC contract from Sarawak Shell

KUCHING (July 13): Samsung Engineering announced that it has received an engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) US$680 million contract from Sarawak Shell Bhd (SSB), for its Onshore Gas Plant (OGP) for Rosmari Marjoram project in Bintulu.

The group in a statement said the project will be executed in two phases; a limited scope prior to SSB obtaining its FID for the Rosmari Marjoram project; with all of the remaining scope to be executed after SSB obtains FID.

The OGP plant will have the capacity to process up to 800 million cubic feet of gas per day. Samsung Engineering will execute the OGP project on an EPCC basis.

The OGP project’s Ready for Start-up (RFSU) is expected to be accomplished by the end of 2025.

Samsung Engineering was able to receive this contract after competing and successfully emerging as the successful bidder from the dual Front End Engineering and Design (FEED).

Samsung Engineering has a proven track record in executing gas projects in Malaysia and is currently executing the Sarawak Methanol Project and developing the H2biscus Green Hydrogen/Ammonia project in Sarawak.

Samsung Engineering president and chief executive officer Sungan Choi said: “Track record, regional expertise as well as sustainable investment in Sarawak, combined with our strategy to participate from FEED stage and roll over to execute a total solution in EPCC, proved to be the right strategy, so that Shell entrusted us with their OGP project in Sarawak.

“We’re gratified and honored to deliver a modern, sophisticated and premium Onshore Gas Plant for Shell in Sarawak”

Samsung Engineering is further looking into discovering new business opportunities by accumulating experience in the gas market and further will continue securing additional experiences in executing a FEED to EPC conversion projects.

“Additionally, Samsung Engineering will look to grow its future participation in additional FEED as well as EPC projects in Malaysia.”

Samsung Engineering is prepared to become a “Beyond EPC, Green Solution Provider” for a better future.