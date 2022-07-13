Sarawak has space for data centre, Singapore assured

Premier: State govt able to help republic through sharing of land, energy resources

KUCHING (July 13): The Sarawak government is ready to assist Singapore in terms of land and energy should the latter wish to set up its data centre in the state, Premier Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has announced.

In terms of energy, he said Sarawak had plenty of hydropower resources, with four huge dams, adding that the water could be a source to produce energy such as hydrogen, and floating solar panels to generate solar energy.

“Singapore is short of energy and space. If you want to set up your data centre and you have no space (in Singapore), you come to Sarawak.

“I give you the space. And we can also share our energy (resources) with you,” said the Premier during the Asean-Australian Engineering Congress (AAEC) 2022 at Tegas Digital Village in Samajaya High Tech Park here yesterday.

Abang Johari said with Sarawak currently moving towards green economy, the state government continued to work on adding value to its natural resources such as going for hydrogen economy, in view of the abundance of water in Sarawak.

“The engineers are here, and I’m sure the process of conversion through electrolysis – from water splitting hydrogen and oxygen – I think it will be improved and for that, the cost will be cheaper.

“Therefore, we are going towards hydrogen economy and green economy,” he pointed out.

On AAEC 2022, Abang Johari said it had come full circle with the congress returning to Kuching, which hosted the inaugural event back in 2011.

He also expressed his hope that through the congress, the engineers from all sectors and industries would come together to discuss research and solutions towards achieving Industry 4.0 and digital transformation, and at the same time, maximising process efficiencies in the industry to optimise safety and sustainability.

“The AAEC 2022 is themed ‘Engineering Solutions in the Age of Digital Disruption’.

“As such, we must ensure that our future engineers would be prepared for an increasingly digital future amidst increasing challenges to build sustainable communities, to overcome the impacts of climate change, to be resilient during uncertain geopolitical and economic climates, and to have responsible consumption and consistent production.

“Embracing digital transformation will ensure that engineers can tackle these highly complex global challenges to secure our ideals.

“Through the exchange of ideas between the practitioners, the implementing agencies, the academia, and the technologists, engineers can innovate while tapping into success stories of digital and data transformation,” he added.

Among the dignitaries present at the event were Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian and Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.