Senior citizen jailed one year for assaulting Filipino ex-wife

KUCHING (July 13): The Sessions Court here today sentenced an unemployed senior citizen to one year in jail for assaulting his Filipino ex-wife with a helmet.

Judge Maris Agan meted out the sentence on Zolkepli Maralee, 60, after he pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntarily causing hurt, framed under Section 324 of the Penal Code.

The Section, read together with Section 326A of the same Code, carries a jail term of up to 10 years, or a fine, or caning, or any two such punishments upon conviction.

The court ordered the jail sentence to take effect from today.

The accused committed the offence against his ex-wife, 35, at her friend’s house in Taman Malihah, Jalan Matang here at around 1pm on April 27 this year.

Based on the facts of the case, Zolkepli went to the house because he was unhappy that his ex-wife was in a relationship with another man, and assaulted her several times with a helmet resulting in injuries to her head, shoulder and left arm.

He was arrested following a police report lodged by the victim.

It was informed that the accused, who has three children with his ex-wife, had continued to seek her out even though they had divorced three years earlier.

Earlier during the proceeding, the unrepresented Zolkepli made a simple mitigation and requested the court for a lenient sentence.

DPP Nurfadzlin Mahmad Zulhasnan however urged for a heavier sentence against the accused on grounds of public interest and gravity of the offence.