Shopee’s online food delivery service launched in KK

KOTA KINABALU (July 13): Shopee’s online food delivery service, ShopeeFood, officially made its debut in Kota Kinabalu on Wednesday.

Coverage areas include Kota Kinabalu, Penampang, Sepanggar, Petagas, Menggatal, Inanam, Likas, Foh Sang, Damai, Bukit Padang, Lido and Luyang.

The expansion will be a boost for the local economy by enabling local merchants to adopt digitalization and offer users a seamless experience using ShopeePay when ordering meals with ShopeeFood.

In conjunction with the launch, users in Kota Kinabalu can now enjoy special rebates until 28 July 2022: All-Day Free Delivery and Daily Super Deals Up To 50% vouchers.

ShopeeFood will be offering users a range of local delights from popular merchants such as Flips, Little Sulap, Nasi Lemak Bamboo, and Restoran Jamal Salim.

Users will also be able to access good discounts and promotions from popular F&B brands like McDonald’s, KFC, Starbucks, Tealive, Boost Juice and many more.

Cheok Tuan Ee, Head of Marketing, ShopeePay and ShopeeFood Malaysia said: “We are thrilled that ShopeeFood is now available in Kota Kinabalu. ShopeeFood delivery offers value, variety and convenience for consumers while helping digitalise local businesses. Sabah is a popular market and this expansion shows our commitment to bring more benefits to users in this region.”

“Besides ShopeeFood, users can also enjoy easy cashless transactions via ShopeePay when ordering using our integrated system on the mobile app. We encourage more local entrepreneurs and restaurant owners to be part of our ecosystem. By joining us, merchants will have access to our extensive customer database that will help to boost their sales and increase visibility,” he added.

Popular merchants also shared their excitement on being part of the ShopeeFood network. Some comments include:

“To ensure the quality of food is on point and customer service is on track, we need to be quick in providing the best alternatives for our customers. Following such a strategy has helped sustain the business during the challenging times. With that, we believe ShopeeFood will help more local businesses to grow their user base and work more productively,” said Clement Chin, owner of SMOKIES.

Christ Jamianus, founder of Little Sulap said: “We’re happy with our business growth and development so far. What’s next is to continue bringing people together over great food and coffee while deepening our relationship with the customers. With ShopeeFood as one of our delivery platforms, we can reach more customers and serve our neighborhood with more great food.”

“We believe local businesses should transition towards the digital path and another source of gaining sales and orders. Shopee is known to many, and with ShopeeFood, we hope to provide another alternative for our customers to get some delicious food and beverage,” said Wong Yung Lik and Vooi Khang Hern, owners of Woo! Cafe.

Besides amazing promotions exclusive to Kota Kinabalu, ShopeeFood users also stand a chance to win exclusive travel trips to Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Mantanani Island, and ShopeeFood vouchers worth up to RM10,000 when they participate in the Order & Win Contest from July 14 to 31.