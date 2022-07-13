Sibu to host Sarawak Day do

KUCHING (July 13): Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib and wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib will officiate at the Sarawak Day celebration this July 22 at the Sibu Indoor Stadium.

Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said this year’s Sarawak Day celebration will be the first to be held in a physical format after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

She noted that the celebration will also be aired via livestream as the stadium has a capacity of only 1,200 people.

“Everyone is invited to attend the celebration, but as the capacity of the stadium is limited, they can watch it on TVS at Astro 122 and MyTV, as well as on Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) Facebook page and YouTube channel,” she said during a press conference at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here today.

“Various programmes have been arranged by the Sarawak Protocol and Event Management Unit (Uppan) which is the main organiser,” she noted.

“The celebration will feature the screening of a special video titled ‘Sarawak Makmur’ or ‘Prosperous Sarawak’, bringing the audience to the beginnings and the struggles before the birth of Sarawak, of which the title correlates the theme of this year’s celebration,” she said.

Among the performances for the day include a special musical theater, Prodigy Orchestra, Tuku Kame, ‘Thousand Hand, Thousand Hope’ dance performance and the rendition of ‘Sarawak Day 2022’ song performance.

The audience will also be entertained by performances by local artistes like Faizal Tahir, Ricky Andrewson, Claudia Geres, Gabriel Fairuz Louis, Firdaus Materang, Valarie Thiam and Chien.

“With the hosting of this event, we hope that it will instill the spirit of patriotism among the people of various races and religions,” Fatimah said.

Also present were Assistant Minister of Utility and Telecommunication II (Utility) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development I Dr Annuar Rapaee, Uppan director Azlan Ali Badri and Sibu Resident Wong Hee Sieng.