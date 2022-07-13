Textile entrepreneurship devt programme expands to Sabah

PENAMPANG (July 13): Canggih Go, a textile entrepreneurship development programme under Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara), has expanded to Sabah with the opening of its outlet at Cyber Perdana Commercial Centre.

Mara chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Hajah Azizah Mohd Dun said Canggih Go is a special programme developed by Mara, in collaboration with My Sutera Sdn Bhd, a renowned manufacturer of school uniforms in Malaysia, to groom retail entrepreneurs in the textile and clothing sector.

She said the initiative aims to enhance the ability of bumiputera entrepreneurs in the lifestyle industry, especially in the retail of school uniforms and necessities, that will not only boost their income, but also create more job opportunities to the locals.

Although the sale of school uniforms is seasonal, it can potentially bring in high returns, she said.

“On average, about 6.5 million students require school uniforms every year and each of them spend between RM50 and RM200 on uniforms.

“The sale of school uniforms in Malaysia exceeds RM80 million annually,” she said when officiating at the Canggih Go outlet here on Wednesday.

Azizah said the programme consists of comprehensive modules starting from the selection of participants, training by My Sutera Sdn Bhd, and opportunity for entrepreneurs to identify the location to open an outlet selling school uniform under the Canggih brand with a maximum allocation of RM250,000.

Since the programme was introduced in 2021, she said eight participants have been selected, who received allocations totalling RM1 million.

“Seven outlets have been opened to date, including two in Penang and one in Perak, Sabah, Kuala Lumpur, Johor and Selangor,” she said, adding that the entrepreneurs have achieved RM8.85 million in sales.

She said Canggih Go outlet operated by Canggih Bayu Sdn Bhd in Sabah had shown encouraging increase in sales.

She said the company had received RM200,000 in financial aid from Mara and recorded RM634,000 in sales revenue last year, which further increased to RM1.2 million this year. The company has also appointed its agent in Semporna and Membakut.

“Through this programme, Mara hopes to increase the income of entrepreneurs, as well as to expand the market segment of Canggih products to 26 districts in Sabah, which in turn, will have a multiplier effect on other businesses such as logistics.”

On another note, Azizah hoped that retailers will not raise their prices drastically despite the price hike in goods and logistics, so as not to increase the burden of children from B40 households.

She also emphasized the huge potential in the textile industry, such as providing corporate wear for government agencies, companies, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and associations, which entrepreneurs could venture into.

Azizah also presented 30 sets of Canggih school uniforms and RM3,000 in cash to students from Rumah Anak Yatim dan Asnaf As Sakinah, Kinarut, Papar. The donations were contributed by My Sutera and Yayasan Pelajaran Mara (YPM).

Also present were Mara Commercial Infrastructure Division director Zahari Aziz, Mara Sabah director Dr Shahrizin Abdul Sarhadat, My Sutera Group of Companies advisor Annas Ahmad, Senator Datuk John Ambrose and Canggih Bayu Sdn Bhd managing director A. Safuan Abas.