Too many U-turns defeat purpose of flyovers

KOTA KINABALU (July 13): Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Public Complaints Bureau chief Eric Lau has urged the government to address the U-turns near flyovers to enhance traffic flow.

For instance, he said there are more than 10 U-turns from Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) to Jalan Tuaran Bypass, which defeat the purpose of the flyovers at Lido, Lintas Plaza, Jalan Kolam and Mile 5 Jalan Tuaran in Likas.

He said the flyovers were built to ease the traffic flow and prevent congestion at traffic lights.

However, he said the numerous U-turns between the flyovers are disrupting the flow of traffic.

Lau said the flyovers are not working as well as they should in relieving traffic congestion because the Works Ministry failed to look into the U-turns along the over 10-kilometre stretch of road.

He took Deputy Chief Minister cum Sabah Works Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin to task for spending most of his time on politics instead of addressing the problems.

“Perhaps he is not able to empathize with the plight of motorists because he always has police escorts to make sure civilian cars give way to his vehicle.”

Lau said Bung’s dream of having a skytrain in Kota Kinabalu may modernize Kota Kinabalu or boost his reputation, but the existing traffic congestion problem that motorists suffer everyday should be addressed.

“Barisan Nasional (BN) has pledged to develop Sabah’s economy, but how can it be achieved when we still face basic infrastructure, water and electricity supply issues?

“If Bung is sincere in improving the road infrastructure in Sabah, then show us what he can do. Stop politicking and start listening to the people’s grievances.”