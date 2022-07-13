Waste disposal should be done systematically, says Dr Hazland

KUCHING (July 13): Waste disposal should be done systematically because solid and domestic wastes can be processed into sources of energy and useful materials.

Deputy Minister of Energy and Sustainable Environment Datuk Dr Hazland Abang Hipni said this in a press statement yesterday following his inspection of a waste transportation system and disposal management at Kampung Bedup in Serian near here.

“Problems involving waste disposal arise from the ever increasing number of waste due to the rapid pace of urbanisation and growing population,” he said.

He lamented that many assume that solid and domestic wastes produced by humans on a daily basis had to be dumped directly to dumping sites because they are useless and/or worthless.

In reality, solid and domestic wastes could be converted to sources of energy and useful materials if a waste-to-energy (WTE) technology is applied, he added.

“The WTE technology has to be implemented soon not only because it guarantees effective waste management but it also contributes to the overall well-being of the people,” he said.

Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus and officers from the Natural Resources and Environment Board, state Environment Department and Serian District Council were among those present during the inspection.